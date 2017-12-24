  • AP Top Business News at 3:30 p.m. EST

    Updated:

    'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' still dominating the movie galaxy

    Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies

    Amazon acquires connected camera maker

    Kmart to pay $32.3 million to settle prescription drugs case

    Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories