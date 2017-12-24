'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' still dominating the movie galaxy
Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies
Amazon acquires connected camera maker
Kmart to pay $32.3 million to settle prescription drugs case
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}