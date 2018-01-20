  • AP Top Entertainment News at 10:35 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Singer Ed Sheeran announces engagement on Instagram

    Paul Bocuse, globe-trotting master of French cuisine, dies

    The Latest: Chef at French presidential palace lauds Bocuse

    Autopsy: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose

    Strong emotions ahead in drama about Serbia's Milosevic

    Spotlight to focus on women at 24th annual SAG Awards

    Oscar winner Dorothy Malone, mom on 'Peyton Place,' has died

    Kim and Kanye choose Chicago for their new baby's name

    4 pressing questions ahead of Tuesday's Oscar nominations

    Producers guild unveils anti-sexual harassment guidelines

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories