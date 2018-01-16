CVS Pharmacy promises to end touchups of its beauty images
Mississippi inmate in buttocks injection killing has died
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive in Punjab province
Measles kills dozens of children in Indonesia's Papua
Medicaid work mandate will create uncertainty in some states
Recall of French baby milk products extended to 83 countries
Has flu season, in full swing, reached its height?
US OKs 1st drug aimed at women with inherited breast cancer
Some fans of Trump and pot feel allegiances go up in smoke
1st trial date set in state lawsuit over opioid epidemic
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}