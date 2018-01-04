Strength of Iran protests uncertain after a week of unrest
Foreign fishermen settle human trafficking suit
Rescue workers say 4 killed in South Africa train crash
Cate Blanchett to head Cannes film festival jury
Spanish court reviews custody of ex-Catalan vice president
Japan's Abe: N. Korea should change course, end nuke program
Seeking better ties with Europe, Erdogan heads to Paris
American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe freed 'for now'
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}