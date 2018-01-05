  • AP Top International News at 8:29 a.m. EST

    In small breakthrough, Koreas will meet for talks on Tuesday

    Hard-line cleric says social media fed Iran protests, unrest

    US suspends security assistance to Pakistan

    Spanish court says ex-Catalan vice president to stay in jail

    Hot air balloon crashes over Egypt's Luxor, killing tourist

    Rwanda, Uganda deny deal with Israel to take Africa migrants

    AP FACT CHECK: Iranian leaders on foreign hand in protests

    US to protesters in Iran: 'You will not be forgotten'

