Trump wishes for better libel laws after book slams him
Trump washes his hands of insurgency against GOP incumbents
Trump says he'd be open to talking with North Korean leader
UK's May says she has no concerns about Trump's mental state
Water fight between Florida, Georgia lands at Supreme Court
Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy
Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court
Trump says he's been '100 percent proper' with Russia probe
African-American unemployment hit record low in December
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}