  • AP Top Political News at 8:12 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Trump wishes for better libel laws after book slams him

    Trump washes his hands of insurgency against GOP incumbents

    Trump says he'd be open to talking with North Korean leader

    UK's May says she has no concerns about Trump's mental state

    Water fight between Florida, Georgia lands at Supreme Court

    Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

    Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

    Trump says he's been '100 percent proper' with Russia probe

    African-American unemployment hit record low in December

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories