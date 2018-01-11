  • AP Top Sports News at 8:15 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Amazon looks to build on 1st season of NFL streaming

    Federer, Djokovic drawn in same half for Australian Open

    Young college try: Boeser, Keller impress as NHL rookies

    Warriors' Stephen Curry ruled out after reinjuring ankle

    Booth scores 21, No. 1 Villanova routs No. 10 Xavier 89-65

    Injured Steelers LB Ryan Shazier attends practice

    Lou Williams scores career-high 50, Clippers beat Warriors

    Thomas returns at Sony Open and scene of scoring records

    The future of esports arrives with Overwatch League launch

    Serena Williams says she had health scare after baby's birth

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories