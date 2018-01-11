Walmart raises starting wages, handing out bonuses
Toyota-Mazda plant: Alabama bids to become a major auto hub
Alabama offered $379 million in incentives for Toyota-Mazda
After 2017 breakthrough, 2018 is when Brexit gets tough
US producer prices slip 0.1 pct. on cheaper food, services
German economy grew in 2017 at fastest pace in 6 years
Delta's profit dips 8 percent but tops Street's expectations
Major shift as Trump opens way for Medicaid work requirement
Global stocks stabilize after China-led wobble
Another GOP governor seeks exclusion from drilling proposal
