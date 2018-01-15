Coroner IDs man killed in accidental shooting at York Co. gun range

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - One person died in a shooting accident last Thursday night at a York County gun range, The Herald reported.
Authorities responded around 9 p.m. to the scene at Sportsman gun range in Newport, west of Rock Hill.
The county coroner identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Paris.
Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released, but authorities were calling the shooting accidental.
The business sells weapons and has a shooting range.
