Coroner IDs man killed in accidental shooting at York Co. gun range

    YORK COUNTY, S.C. - One person died in a shooting accident last Thursday night at a York County gun range, The Herald reported.

    Authorities responded around 9 p.m. to the scene at Sportsman gun range in Newport, west of Rock Hill.

    The county coroner identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Paris.

    Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released, but authorities were calling the shooting accidental.

    The business sells weapons and has a shooting range.

