Fire displaces 14 people at Charlotte apartment building

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Investigators said a stove that was accidentally left on caused a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning in east Charlotte.
Officials with the Charlotte Fire Department said around 10:30 a.m. that heavy flames were showing at an apartment complex on Snow Lane.
Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and footage showed that the fire seemed to be under control.
No injuries were reported, Medic said.
Firefighter said 14 people were displaced because of the fire.
