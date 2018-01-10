Panthers Gano, Turner named Pro Bowl replacements

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Two Panthers will join teammate Luke Kuechly in this year's NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando.
Kicker Graham Gano and offensive lineman Trai Turner were named as replacements on the NFC roster, the Carolina Panthers announced.
Gano, making his first Pro Bowl appearance, made 29-of-30 field goal attempts in the regular season to lead the NFL with a 96.7 percentage.
Gano led the NFL in touchback percentage (85.4 percent), knocking a franchise-record 70 of his 83 kickoffs into the end zone for a touchback. In the NFC Wild Card round at New Orleans, Gano hit a 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half, which set a franchise record and tied an NFL playoffs record for longest field goal.
Turner earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection. He started and played in 13 games in 2017, helping the Panthers boast the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL in 2017, averaging 131.4 rushing yards per game.
The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, and will be broadcast on Channel 9.
