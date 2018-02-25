  • Teen arrested after shots fired outside of Northlake Mall, police say

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police said a teenager with a handgun was arrested after shots were fired Saturday night outside of Northlake Mall in north Charlotte.

    Police responded to the mall just before 9:30 p.m. and found there were no victims, officials said.

    Authorities said Julsan Clyburn, 17, was found with a gun and taken into custody. He has been charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a minor, and carrying a concealed weapon.

    The mall was closed while the incident was investigated.

    Clyburn is due to appear in court Tuesday, police said.

