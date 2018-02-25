CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Police said a teenager with a handgun was arrested after shots were fired Saturday night outside of Northlake Mall in north Charlotte.
Police responded to the mall just before 9:30 p.m. and found there were no victims, officials said.
Authorities said Julsan Clyburn, 17, was found with a gun and taken into custody. He has been charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a minor, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The mall was closed while the incident was investigated.
Clyburn is due to appear in court Tuesday, police said.
