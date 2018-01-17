The CN-235 CASA plane disappeared from the radar after taking off from Eskisehir air base, in central Turkey, the military said.
The military said a search and rescue mission was immediately launched and the plane's wreckage was located in an area close to Egirdir Lake in Isparta province.
The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.
