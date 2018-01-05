  • The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

    By: The Associated Press

    iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending January 4, 2018:

    Top Songs

    1. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

    2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

    3. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

    4. Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

    5. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

    6. Believer, Imagine Dragons

    7. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

    8. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

    9. LOVE. (FEAT. ZACARI.), Kendrick Lamar

    10. Sorry Not Sorry, Demi Lovato

    Top Albums

    1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

    2. ÷, Ed Sheeran

    3. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

    4. Revival, Eminem

    5. reputation, Taylor Swift

    6. Pitch Perfect 3 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

    7. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

    8. Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

    9. American Teen, Khalid

    10. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

    (copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

