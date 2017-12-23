Fatal shooting of man just out of jail ruled self-defense

District Attorney David Learner said he reviewed evidence and interviews collected by Burke County deputies from the Thursday shooting before clearing the woman.
Authorities say 46-year-old Vernon Dale came to his girlfriend's home at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Morganton early Thursday.
Deputies told media outlets that the woman shot Dale in the head because she was in fear of her life, her daughter's life and the lives of two small children in the home.
Authorities say Dale had just been released from jail a few hours earlier on charges of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.
