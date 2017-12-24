Man killed in fire at his mobile home in North Carolina

Authorities say Bobby Finley dies around 5 p.m. Saturday in his single wide mobile home in Catawba County.
Deputies told media outlets they are helping firefighters investigate the cause of the blaze, and say it appears to have started near a space heater.
No one else was injured in the fire.

