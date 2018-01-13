The school announced both players' decisions Friday. Hines ran for 1,112 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the nine-win Wolfpack and was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick by The Associated Press. He averaged 143.7 all-purpose yards per game, leading the ACC and ranking fifth among power-conference players.
Hines was also a Wolfpack track star. He was an ACC champion and all-American running the leadoff leg for the school's 4x100-meter relay team. He also was an all-conference pick for the 100- and 60-meter events.
Richardson played in 11 games this season and did not allow a sack or quarterback pressure.
The school said both players plan to complete their coursework for degrees.
