Panthers cut 3-time All-Pro P Lee, QB Webb to get down to 53
by: STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Updated:
The Panthers kept less-experienced and less-expensive punter Michael Palardy, who filled in last season after Lee was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Lee, who was All-Pro in 2007, 2011 and 2012 playing for San Francisco, is expected to receive interest from the Arizona Cardinals now that he's a free agent.
By cutting Webb and fourth-string quarterback Garrett Gilbert, that leaves just starter Cam Newton and Derek Anderson as the Panthers' two quarterbacks on the roster.
The Panthers kept two kickers on the roster Saturday, and are actively attempting to trade veteran Graham Gano. Seventh-round draft pick Harrison Butker is also on the roster.
Once the Panthers get down to one kicker they're expected to add a safety because they only have three on the roster.
Wide receiver Brenton Bersin, offensive linemen Gino Gradkowski and Chris Scott and safety L.J. McCray joined injured reserve.
Among the 20 released on Saturday were former Ashbrook and East Carolina linebacker Zeek Bigger, former Clemson product Ben Boulware and former UNC Charlotte wide out Austin Duke.
