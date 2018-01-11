A news release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Thursday said officers responding to a call on Thursday found a woman inside a home with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman's identity hasn't been released pending notification of relatives.
According to the news release, the woman and the shooting suspect had a child together, and police believe the suspect took the child with him. Police said late Thursday afternoon that the child was found safe and unharmed, but the suspect remained at large.
Investigators have classified the shooting as a domestic incident.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
