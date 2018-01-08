Western, central North Carolina expects freezing rain

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Monday for more than three dozen counties in western and central North Carolina. Light snow or sleet is possible at the higher elevations of the North Carolina mountains. Frozen precipitation will range from Murphy in far western North Carolina as far east as Greensboro.
A number of schools are closed or delayed in western North Carolina because of the anticipated frozen precipitation.
Meanwhile, some schools were still closed or delayed in central and eastern North Carolina because of the snow and ice from last week's storm.
Duke Energy reported about 260 customers without service.
