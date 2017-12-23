Woman, 77, leaves hospital, charged with killing husband

Randolph County deputies said Rochelle Hoover is being held without bond after her arrest Friday.
Deputies told media outlets that Hoover shot and killed her 86-year-old husband, Harold in their Trinity home on Dec. 11 and then shot herself.
Authorities have not said why Hoover may have killed her husband.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
