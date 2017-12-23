  • Woman, 77, leaves hospital, charged with killing husband

    TRINITY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have charged a 77-year-old woman with killing her husband after she spent 11 days in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Randolph County deputies said Rochelle Hoover is being held without bond after her arrest Friday.

    Deputies told media outlets that Hoover shot and killed her 86-year-old husband, Harold in their Trinity home on Dec. 11 and then shot herself.

    Authorities have not said why Hoover may have killed her husband.

