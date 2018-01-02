Woman injured saving animals from barn fire, 2 horses killed

WECT-TV reports that Bladen County Emergency Management Director Bradley Kinlaw says Dianne Tabor managed to get several animals out of the barn near her home before the flames became too intense Monday morning. He says the fire destroyed the barn and damaged a nearby home and vehicle.
Tabor was hospitalized with burn injuries, the severity of which has not been reported. It is unclear how many animals were saved.
Kelly Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenneth Thornton says low temperatures and high winds inhibited firefighting efforts. He says crews took around two hours to put the fire out.
Bladen County emergency management is investigating the fire's cause.
___
Information from: WECT-TV, http://www.wect.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}