2 men arrested after guns found in girl's backpack

The Herald of Rock Hill reports police were called Monday when witnesses said a man was waving a gun.
A Rock Hill police report says officers found the car and pulled it over. Twenty-one-year-old Thomas Hagins and 22-year-old Malik McCullough were ordered out of the vehicle and held in patrol cars.
The report says the girl told police that Hagins and McCullough gave her the guns and told her to keep them in her backpack. Officers searched the vehicle and found two guns in a cheetah-print backpack, along with school work.
It's unclear if the men have lawyers.
Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com
