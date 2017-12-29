Coroner identifies man killed in South Carolina stabbing

The Lexington County Coroner's Office tells media outlets 19-year-old Rayshawn Q. Porterfield died Thursday after being stabbed in the upper body.
Investigators say they arrested someone close to the scene of the stabbing in Gaston but haven't released that person's identity.
Deputies say information they gathered at the scene suggests Porterfield and the suspect knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
