NC governor's emergency declaration to free up heating fuel

Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order loosens restrictions on drivers transporting heating fuels such as propane. It also puts in extra measures to prevent price gouging.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for counties along the North and South Carolina coasts with some freezing rain possible through Friday morning.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it was treating bridges in coastal areas and that it had road crews ready starting Thursday night.
