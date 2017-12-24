Pedestrian killed crossing highway in South Carolina

Troopers say the man was crossing U.S. Highway 276 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) north of downtown Greenville when he was hit by a vehicle around 8:25 p.m. Saturday.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the man as Tony Atkins and said an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.
Troopers say Atkins was hit after not stopping in the center median of the highway and stepping in the path of the oncoming vehicle.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
