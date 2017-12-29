Sheriff: Husband kills wife, then himself in S Carolina

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said 48-year-old Charles "Chuck" Gaddy was found dead at the couple's Winnsboro home from a self-inflicted gunshot around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Montgomery says Gaddy's wife, Jane, was shot several times and died a short time later at the hospital.
The sheriff said in a statement the killings were domestic violence, and he said the State Law Enforcement Division was helping his deputies figure out what led to the shootings.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
