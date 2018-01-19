  • Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

    By: The Associated Press

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the South Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

    1-3-6-8

    (one, three, six, eight)

