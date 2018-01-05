How to help blind, visually impaired Twitter users ‘see' your images

0

A little known Twitter feature can help the visually impaired get a better look at the photos you share on the platform.

This feature, which allows users to add text descriptions to their images, was first introduced in 2016 and is back in the spotlight after blind Twitter user Rob Long asked more users to enable the feature on their own account.

Long, whose Twitter bio says he was a veteran who lost his sight in Afghanistan, shared a series of images showing users how to enable the feature to create “a more accessible Twitter for blind users.”

I’m a blind twitter user. There are a lot of us out there. Increase your ability to reach us and help us interact with your pictures, it’s really simple and makes a huge difference to our twitter experiance allowing us to see your images our way. Thanks for the description 😎 pic.twitter.com/hCsjoFdmev — Rob Long (@_Red_Long) January 3, 2018

This is how captioning works and why it’s important. Would really appreciate people spreading the word and creating a more accessible twitter for blind users. Thanks 🙈 pic.twitter.com/LMntCuEOqy — Rob Long (@_Red_Long) January 3, 2018

Most people didn’t even know the social media site had such an option.

Hi Rob, I had no idea about this. I work for the RNLI and post lots of visual stuff. I’ll be letting my colleagues know about this and please feel free to follow and let us know how we are doing. Hello from Dublin 👋 — Niamh Stephenson (@Niamh_St) January 5, 2018

Thanks Rob, I didn’t know that. It’s now enabled, and retweeted so others can benefit as well! Cheers mate — Gary Booth (@GBooth74) January 3, 2018

When you enable the Compose image descriptions feature, every time you upload a photo to Twitter, you’ll get the option to add a text description for the visually impaired. Note that image descriptions can’t be added to GIFs or videos.

Here’s how to enable the feature on your phone:

1. Open the Twitter app and log in.

2. Click your profile icon in the top left.

3. Go to Settings and Privacy.

4. Click Accessibility (under General).

5. Check the box for Compose image descriptions (under Vision).

6. Now, when you hit the Tweet compose button and upload a photo, you’ll get the option to add a text description.

Here’s how to enable the feature on desktop:





1. Log in to Twitter.

2. Click your profile icon in the top right.

3. Go to Settings and Privacy.

4. Click Accessibility (left column).

5. Check the box for Compose image descriptions.

6. Now, when you upload an image to tweet, you’ll see the option to add a text description.

So the next time you share your fun pet photos, be sure to add a description to spread the cheer!

A Staffy (dog) dressed as a pineapple, sitting in a car. pic.twitter.com/uSVk8zW8bt — Cathy O'Malley (@spud01au) January 4, 2018

