Police: Florida woman charged in deadly road rage crash

SANFORD, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a fatal crash in Sanford that investigators said appears to have started as a road-rage incident.
One man was killed in the incident Wednesday when he crashed into a tree, police said.
Chriskesha Pierce, 21, was arrested Wednesday night and was charged with negligent homicide.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. Sanford police spokesman Ronny Neal said people in two cars, a black Volkswagen Jetta and a green Chevrolet Cavalier, were involved in a verbal altercation. Moments later, Darrius Grooms, 26, in the Jetta, crashed into a tree and died, police said.
“It sounded like a huge tree falling,” witness Oscar Roberts said.
Witness Linda Walls said the driver in the Cavalier nearly hit her after leaving the crash scene.
“My nerves were a little shattered by the time I got to my friend's house down the street,” Walls said. “I couldn't see the driver, but I did see it was some kind of small green car.”
