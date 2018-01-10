Dem senator's report warns of Russian meddling across Europe
SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy
US decision would hit families' pocketbooks in El Salvador
Malaysia to pay firm up to $70M if it finds missing plane
Iran firm says there may be survivors from tanker crash
Q&A: As Olympics approach, things to know about Pyeongchang
Britain presses Germany for EU financial services deal
French women's rights activists denounce Deneuve's letter
Catalan separatists agree deal to re-elect Puigdemont
Pack of wolves in Romania filmed by surveillance camera
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}