  • AP Top International News at 9:05 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Dem senator's report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

    SKorea open to summit with North's Kim, but it won't be easy

    US decision would hit families' pocketbooks in El Salvador

    Malaysia to pay firm up to $70M if it finds missing plane

    Iran firm says there may be survivors from tanker crash

    Q&A: As Olympics approach, things to know about Pyeongchang

    Britain presses Germany for EU financial services deal

    French women's rights activists denounce Deneuve's letter

    Catalan separatists agree deal to re-elect Puigdemont

    Pack of wolves in Romania filmed by surveillance camera

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories