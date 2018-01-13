Panthers' Thomas Davis to retire after 2018 season

CHARLOTTE - The 2018 season will be the last for Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis. He told NFL.com Friday he will retire when the season is over.
Davis, who will turn 35 in March, signed in training camp a one-year extension through the 2018 season with the intention of it being his last. He said at the time the deal would allow him to retire as a member of the Panthers, who selected him in the first round of the 2005 draft.
"Everybody knows how I feel about being a Carolina Panther," Davis said during camp. "This extension solidifies me being here for the rest of my career, and I'm excited about that.
Davis said he's focused on winning a Super Bowl this year.
Davis is Carolina's all-time leading tackler with 1,015. He had 76 tackles this past season, the first time since 2011when he suffered a third ACL tear in his right knee that he did not have at least 100 tackles.
ESPN contributed to this report.
