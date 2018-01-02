Wind Chill Advisory
Last Updated: 18:19 PM. Monday, Jan 01, 2018 EST
Until 10:00 AM. Tuesday, Jan 02, 2018
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-021000- /O.CON.KRNK.WC.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-180102T1500Z/ Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield, Hinton, Hix, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulphur Springs, Quinwood, Duo, and Rainelle 608 PM EST Mon Jan 1 2018 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected with readings from 5 to 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina along and west of the Blue Ridge, and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. $$
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}