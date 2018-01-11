NCZ035-036-056-068>070-502-504-506-508-510-SCZ001>008-010-012-013-
Including the cities of Bethlehem, Ellendale, Millersville,
Taylorsville, Hiddenite, Stony Point, Statesville, Mooresville,
Hickory, Newton, St. Stephens, Shelby, Kings Mountain,
Lincolnton, Crouse, Gastonia, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Sawmills,
Granite Falls, Morganton, Pleasant Grove, Valdese, Marion, Nebo,
Dysartsville, Fero, Glenwood, Forest City, Rutherfordton,
Spindale, Tryon, Columbus, Mill Spring, Mountain Rest, Walhalla,
Westminster, Pumpkintown, Tigerville, Gowensville, Cleveland,
Seneca, Oakway, Easley, Dacusville, Clemson, Greenville, Taylors,
Greer, Mauldin, Fork Shoals, Simpsonville, Berea, Spartanburg,
Gaffney, Anderson, Laurens, Clinton, Union, and Monarch Mills
637 PM EST Thu Jan 11 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued
a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM EST Friday.
* LOCATIONS...Portions of Upstate South Carolina and the Piedmont
of North Carolina.
* VISIBILITY...One half to one quarter mile.
* IMPACTS...Limited visibilities will make travel difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
$$
