GAZ010-017-NCZ063>065-501-503-505-507-509-SCZ001>003-010300-
/O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0012.171231T2041Z-180101T0300Z/
Rabun-Habersham-Southern Jackson-Transylvania-Henderson-
Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains-McDowell Mountains-
Rutherford Mountains-Polk Mountains-Oconee Mountains-
Pickens Mountains-Greenville Mountains-
Including the cities of Clayton, Pine Mountain, Mountain City,
Cornelia, Demorest, Clarkesville, Hollywood, Wolf Mountain,
Cashiers, Brevard, Cedar Mountain, Little River, Hendersonville,
Fletcher, Dana, East Flat Rock, Tuxedo, Etowah, Jonas Ridge,
Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort, Saluda, Mountain Rest, Walhalla,
Pumpkintown, Tigerville, Gowensville, and Cleveland
341 PM EST Sun Dec 31 2017
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle, freezing mist, and very light snow.
Although little accumulation is expected, it will be enough to
make roads very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses.
* WHERE...The mountains of Upstate South Carolina, northeast
Georgia and western North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of wintry mix will
cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and use
caution while driving.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your favorite source of
weather information for the latest updates. Additional details
can be found at www.weather.gov/gsp.
$$
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}