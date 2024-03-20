Channel 9′s Erica Bryant honored alongside Charlotte’s community leaders

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9′s Erica Bryant was in good company earlier this month during the 6th Annual Women’s Health & Doctor Recognition luncheon.

Bryant was one of five community leaders honored by the C.W. Williams Community Health Center during the event on March 7.

“It is gratifying to see the wide range of support shown at our annual luncheon to promote health and wellbeing, while paying homage to trailblazers who define what it means to be a community champion, change agent, and servant leader,” said CWWCHC CEO Debra Weeks. “We are deeply grateful for their selfless, often difficult work that helps sustain the physical and psychological health of our society,” continued Weeks.

The luncheon also honored Congresswoman Dr. Alma Adams, ONE Charlotte Health Alliance’s retired executive director Rodney Gaddy, Atrium Health Vice-Chair of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Dr. David Jacobs, and founder of Inspired Dentistry of Charlotte John Selden, DDS.

Dr. Jewel Mullen, the associate dean for health equity at the University of Texas Dell Medical School, was the event’s keynote speaker.

