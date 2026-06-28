With a Superhost status, your Airbnb cleaning service can help you retain this status or lose it. Guests won't forgive a dirty bathroom, sheets, or space. The complaints will end up in the reviews and slowly ruin your reputation.

As per Airbtics, the average occupancy rate for a U.S. Airbnb is at 60%. This number shows that your apartment and others are booked well over half the nights in a month. You're assured of a steady stream of guests, but you can lose it all to your competitors if you don't take cleaning seriously.

A small mistake, like a last guest's hair in the shower, will end up in reviews, negatively affecting your cleaning score. Since your Airbnb Superhost status depends on keeping your ratings high, a handful of bad reviews can cost you the badge you spent months earning. Getting quality cleaning services will keep your clients happy and your status intact.

How Does Cleaning Quality Affect Your Superhost Status?

If you're a host, you will have to go through an Airbnb evaluation every 3 months. To achieve Superhost status, you have to follow these criteria:

Response rate: 90%+

Cancellation rate: less than 1%

General rating of at least 4.8 out of 5

At least 10 stays or 100 nights in the past 12 months

The overall rating contains subcategories where cleanliness carries a lot of weight. Since cleaning has its own review category, any bad comment will bring your whole average down. A reliable Airbnb cleaning service will leave your space spotless so you don't have to deal with comments that ruin your reputation.

What Are the Most Common Airbnb Cleaning Complaints in Reviews?

Cleanliness is one of the biggest drivers of bad Airbnb reviews. Here are some of the cleaning issues in South Florida vacation rentals that can ruin your reputation:

Dirty Bathrooms

A dirty bathroom isn't a good sight for guests. Reports on ASPE Pipeline show that about 84% of adults say that unclean restrooms damage a business's image.

From stains in the toilet to soap scum on the walls, a dirty restroom will put guests off. A flawless bathroom increases your rating.

Stray Hairs and Dust

A strand of hair on the sheets or shower wall shows that the last guest was never fully cleaned away. Dust in your rental also shows guests that you aren't keen on cleanliness. Hair and dust often hide in plain sight, especially if shoddy cleaning was done.

Unwashed Bedding and Towels

If you own an Airbnb, guests expect hotel-level linens. Offering anything less than this feels unhygienic.

Sheets that look slept in and a faint musty smell on the linen will often find their way into your review. To keep the Airbnb Superhost status, you have to invest in freshly laundered linens on every bed and rack.

Leftover Trash and Belongings

Renting out a room that has full bins, crumbs on the floor, or a previous guest's items is quite neglectful. When a guest finds this, they'll doubt the cleanliness in your space. Proper vacation rental cleaning will help you avoid these issues.

What Should a Professional Turnover Include?

A professional turnover isn't just a tidy-up. It resets your Airbnb and catches problems before your guests make a booking. A thorough STR turnover cleaning usually covers:

Clean, fresh linens and towels

Restocking consumables like toiletries and coffee

Inspecting the space for damage, missing items, and maintenance issues

Deep cleaning and sanitizing your kitchen, bathroom, and high-touch surfaces

Staging your apartment back to how it looks in your listing photos

You should have a cleaner who flags any cleaning and maintenance issues. They become your eyes in the property between stays. At yorlenyscleaningservice.com, you get expert cleaning for short-term rental management that pays attention to every detail.

How Do You Choose a Reliable Cleaning Service for Your Airbnb?

If you own South Florida vacation rentals, you need a dependable cleaner. Choose a cleaner who treats your rental like a business because consistency and reliability matter if you want more guests with positive reviews. Before you hire, look for:

Cleaners with real short-term rental experience

Photo verification of each completed turnover

A written checklist, so every cleaning meets the same standard

Reliable same-day turnaround between checkout and check-in

A backup plan or team, if one of your cleaners calls in sick

A good cleaning company should be dependable. You don't want a cleaner who no-shows on a tight turnover day, since this can make you cancel a reservation. Making a single host cancellation can also negatively affect your Superhost status.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Should You Charge for a Cleaning Fee?

Set your cleaning fee to cover your actual cleaning cost. Most Airbnb hosts have to show guests the total price they have to pay up front.

If you have any inflated cleaning fees, it'll make your listing look expensive. This situation can cost you your bookings. You can match the fee to what you pay the cleaner or fold part of it into your nightly rate. Whatever you choose, your guests will notice when the fee feels fair or unfair.

Can You Clean the Airbnb Yourself?

Yes, you can, and a lot of new hosts do. However, when you clean your space by yourself, you rarely scale.

Cleaning your own Airbnb will save you money on a single listing with light turnover. Unfortunately, it wastes your time.

The moment you start getting back-to-back bookings, doing the cleaning by yourself becomes a bottleneck. If you want to grow, you need to hire a professional cleaner.

How Do You Recover Your Rating After a Bad Cleanliness Review?

To recover from a bad cleanliness review, you have to be patient and careful. While one bad review can be damaging for you, you need to fix your cleaning and ask clients to share their strong reviews. This process can slowly dilute the bad reviews.

Invest in Quality Airbnb Cleaning Service to Boost Your Superhost Status

You can't skimp on your Airbnb cleaning service. Poor cleaning will lead to a lot of bad reviews that slowly lower your Superhost status. Building a dependable cleaning system between check-ins will keep guests happy and good reviews streaming in.

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