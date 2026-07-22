ESG ratings are report cards for your company. They'll grade you on how you treat the environment, your people, and how you run the company. If your grade is poor, you're likely losing lots of money.

ESG-linked assets are expected to increase by roughly $40 trillion worldwide, according to Bloomberg. Because so much money is now looking at ESG scores, having a bad score isn't just a small PR problem.

Investors, lenders, and insurers are increasingly using these scores to decide who gets capital and on what terms. If you have a low rating, it could limit your company's access to a large share of funding. To secure major funds, you need to know how ESG ratings work and how you can lift your company's grade.

What Are ESG Ratings?

ESG ratings measure how your company manages environmental, social, and governance risks. Here are the components of ESG ratings:

Environmental: Assesses issues such as carbon and methane emissions, energy use, water, waste, and pollution

Assesses issues such as carbon and methane emissions, energy use, water, waste, and pollution Social: Covers labor practices, employee safety, diversity, product safety, and community impact

Covers labor practices, employee safety, diversity, product safety, and community impact Governance: Looks at board independence, executive pay, shareholder rights, and business ethics

Third-party agencies like MSCI or S&P Global issue these ratings. They're designed to offer a holistic view of how well your company aligns its operations with ethical and sustainable practices.

How Are ESG Ratings Used?

Many stakeholders rely on ESG ratings. Here are ways companies are putting ESG ratings to work.

Investment Decisions

Investors will focus on your company if you have a strong ESG performance. A good rating makes investors feel that you're more sustainable and less risky in the long term.

ESG risk ratings help investors figure out how environmental and social risks can affect your company's value. Some agencies offer ESG valuations combined with credit risk analysis, helping fixed-income investors evaluate long-term risks.

Sustainable Supply Chain Finance and Eco-Friendly Loans

Sustainability reporting is a big part of ESG ratings. It shapes how your company accesses capital. Financial firms and corporate buyers will want to look at your sustainability performance before offering early invoice payment programs.

They'll use ESG ratings to give you better financing terms and incentivize development. These financial incentives make it easier to boost ESG performance across your portfolio.

Sustainable Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Your brand reputation matters. Science Direct reports that two-thirds of millennials want their investments to mirror their environmental and social values. Having a robust sustainability strategy within your supply chain can directly influence your ability to build customer trust.

ESG investing also helps you secure top talent. When you invest in sustainable sourcing, you become more efficient, innovative, and adept at dealing with market volatility. As a result, you can lower your costs and increase your profitability.

Where Do Rating Agencies Get Their Information?

Before assigning a rating, rating agencies collect information from various sources. These sources include:

External information sources: Data from regulatory bodies, NGOs, and news outlets

Data from regulatory bodies, NGOs, and news outlets Audit reports: Third-party audit findings about your company's compliance with ESG criteria

Third-party audit findings about your company's compliance with ESG criteria Company-provided data: Your company submits reports, policies, records, and program documentation

Your company submits reports, policies, records, and program documentation Certifications and standards: Having certificates like ISO 14001, ISO 26000, and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) labels

Agencies will evaluate all these sources to get your ESG score. It'll help them establish a complete picture of your company's ESG performance.

How Can You Improve ESG Ratings and Scores?

As a company, you must aim to get superior ESG ratings. Here is what you can do across the components to boost your ratings.

Environmental (E)

One visible way you can improve your ESG performance is reducing environmental impact. You can do this by:

Reducing waste

Optimizing resource use

Implementing recycling programs

Publishing clear data on environmental initiatives and results

Investing in energy-efficient technologies, carbon reduction programs, and renewable energy

These actions show that you back your environmental commitments with measurable results. You aren't just relying on good intentions.

Social (S)

Social performance looks at how your company treats the people it works with and the communities around you. To improve social performance:

Invest in diversity and equal opportunities

Promote fair wages, mental health support, and safe working conditions

Support local communities through volunteer programs and charitable initiatives

Good social performance can be a sign of cultural health and long-term stability. As a result, investors and procurement partners closely inspect this dimension.

Governance (G)

Corporate governance is what makes the social and environmental pillars credible. For good governance, you must:

Maintain transparent communication with stakeholders

Implement ethical guidelines and avoid conflicts of interest

Create ways to get stakeholder feedback and start oversight committees

Your leadership must be transparent and accountable. Without them, most agencies will question strong environmental and social performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do Two Companies Get Scored on Different ESG Factors?

Because ESG ratings are graded against your industry, the ratings won't be the same for two companies in different industries. Analysts weigh the issues that matter for your specific sector and geography. For example, a carbon manufacturer will be assessed more heavily on environmental metrics, while a law firm will be weighted more heavily toward governance and social factors.

What Are the Challenges in ESG Rating?

ESG ratings are becoming popular, but not without criticism. Here are some limitations you may face:

Data gaps

Subjectivity

Scope limitations

Greenwashing

Conflicts of interest

Despite these issues, ESG ratings remain an important tool for benchmarking and driving corporate accountability if you use them thoughtfully.

What Is the Difference Between an ESG Rating and an ESG Score?

An ESG score is a number, such as 0 to 100, while a rating is often a letter grade like AAA to CCC. While they're often used interchangeably, their formats differ by provider. Always check which provider and scale a given figure refers to.

Manage Your ESG Ratings for Improved Performance

ESG ratings help you understand how your company is doing when it comes to governance, sustainability, and social responsibility. These ratings will guide you to make smarter, more ethical decisions. You'll make more informed decisions when it comes to investing, choosing brands you support, and running a company.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.