If you have a delayed diagnosis, it can change the course of treatment because your illness may worsen over time. As a result, you may need to get more aggressive treatments and longer recovery periods.

According to the NIH, about 795,000 people in America have faced permanent disabilities or death because risky diseases were misdiagnosed. This number shows how serious a delayed diagnosis can be.

If you believe you're facing a delayed diagnosis, you have to document your symptoms. Getting a second opinion and speaking with a medical malpractice attorney can also help you get the support you need.

What Is a Delayed Diagnosis?

A delayed diagnosis is when you receive the correct diagnosis, but it comes too late. As a result, it can change the best possible outcome if the disease had been diagnosed earlier. While both stem from diagnostic errors, you face a missed diagnosis when the condition isn't identified at all.

Some of the signs you may be facing a delayed diagnosis are:

Your condition was eventually diagnosed but after multiple visits and tests

You were told you had a different condition first, then the diagnosis changed

Your symptoms became worse when you waited for answers

Your test results identified the condition early, but the doctor never acted on them

Another doctor confirmed a condition your earlier doctor didn't catch

These signs show that the diagnosis was reachable sooner. If you believe that the lost time harmed your health, ask a trusted medical malpractice lawyer in Greenville to review your records. They'll explain to you whether your situation meets the legal standards of negligence.

What Are the Most Common Causes of Diagnostic Errors?

Diagnostic errors don't happen because of one mistake. They can stem from a mix of issues involving the practice, provider, and patient. Some of the causes of diagnostic errors include:

Practice-Related Causes

Weaknesses in how a practice is run can lead to delays. These weaknesses include:

Flawed protocols

Lost test results

Inaccessible records

Poor care transitions and fragmented handoffs

These issues can create a situation where you get a late diagnosis. If you believe the practice is to blame for your delayed diagnosis, talk to your lawyer. They will request your full records from the practice and determine if your delay was because of institutional breakdowns,

Provider-Related Causes

Sometimes, your doctor may be the reason for your delayed diagnosis. Consider these situations:

Their cognitive bias

Rushed exams

Less time taken to look at your history as a patient

Incomplete test ordering

Misinterpreted test results

Reluctance to consult with specialists

If your provider did any of these and it led to a diagnostic error, you must determine if it fell below the standard of care. Your lawyer will help you determine whether it was negligence.

Patient-Related Causes

Your mistakes as a patient can also extend your treatment timeline. However, they rarely cause delays on their own. Here are some causes you should check for:

Missed return visits

Noncompliance with treatments

Lack of a support network

Linguistic, cognitive, or health literacy barriers

These patient factors can complicate your claim, but a good lawyer can help. For example, if you missed a visit because your doctor's instructions were unclear, your lawyer may help you prove the doctor was at fault.

How Can a Delayed Diagnosis Change Your Treatment Options?

The effects of a delayed medical treatment depend on your condition. Reports from the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy show that medical errors harm 1.5 million people. Here are some harms you may face after a delayed diagnosis:

Aggressive Treatments

When some conditions are caught early, the treatment may be less invasive and affordable. However, a delay may require more aggressive treatment.

For example, stage 1 cancer can be treated with surgery, but stage 4 cancer needs you to go through radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery.

Worse Outcomes

Some conditions like sepsis, stroke, and heart attack are time-sensitive. Any delay can mean you face permanent disability or even death.

Longer Recovery

A late diagnosis means you have to spend a lot of time in recovery. The longer you're in recovery, the more it affects daily activities like work or school.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Document My Medical Care and Build a Patient Symptom Timeline?

Documenting your medical care journey helps protect your rights. Here are some practices for documenting medical care that you should implement:

Keep a log of your symptoms, including when they started and how long they lasted

Save every summary after a visit with your healthcare provider

Request copies of imaging reports and lab results

Keep a log of your medication

Preserve all communication between you and your doctor

If you have a thorough patient symptom timeline, it becomes easier for you and your lawyer to connect the dots. They can see whether the delay in diagnosis was preventable.

Do All Delayed Diagnoses Qualify as Medical Malpractice?

No, not all delayed diagnoses qualify as medical malpractice. For them to qualify, these four elements must be present:

A doctor-patient relationship

A breach of the standard of care

A link between the breach and the harm

Damages you suffered as a result

A medical malpractice lawyer can review your case and determine whether the four elements are present. Most lawyers offer free consultations.

Can a Delayed Diagnosis Happen Even If I Make Regular Doctor Visits?

Yes, it can happen. You may visit your doctor regularly, but they dismiss your symptoms. If you notice this, get help from a second specialist or lawyer.

Can I Request a Different Doctor Without Affecting My Medical Records?

Yes, you have a right to switch doctors at any time. Your medical records belong to you, so you can request them under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The records will transfer to your new doctor as promised.

Protect Your Health With Legal Help

A delayed diagnosis can harm your health, make your treatment more aggressive, and increase your recovery timeline. If you feel you're facing treatment delays and suffering damages, your lawyer can help you hold the right person accountable.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.