As a small cleaning company, you can win without being the lowest bidder by demonstrating that you have a reliable cleaning crew, showing up on time, and having a seamless transition plan instead of focusing only on the price. With good references to back you up, you can win clients who prefer quality services rather than lower prices.

With about 2.4 million people working as janitors and building cleaners nationwide, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field is crowded. However, you'll often lose if your company always identifies as the lowest bidder.

When you win, you'll often land a contract you cannot afford to keep. So how does a small company win commercial cleaning contracts without lowering its own price? You have to give buyers reasons to choose you that have nothing to do with being the cheapest.

Why Doesn't the Lowest Bidder Always Win?

Price is important, but it's rarely the only thing a facilities manager weighs. In the US janitorial services industry, worth $112.4 billion in 2026, as per IBISWorld, buyers have been burned before by bids that looked great on paper and fell apart in practice. A suspiciously low number may not read as a bargain, but it may feel like a warning about the quality of services you offer.

The client may ask what corners the lowest bidder has to cut:

Will the cleaning crew be understaffed, leaving the building half-done?

Will low pay drive constant turnover and a rotating cast of strangers in the building?

Will the company trim insurance, training, or supplies to make the math work?

Will they come back in six months demanding more money once they realize they underbid?

Each of these risks costs the client far more than the few dollars saved on the bid. A cleaning failure in any commercial building is a reputation problem. As a result, the lowest bidder so often gets passed over for a company that simply looks safer.

How Do You Put Pricing, Plan, and Proof into a Winning Bid Proposal for Your Cleaning Company?

The proof that you offer quality cleaning services only helps if the buyer actually sees it, which means the proposal has to present it clearly. A structured janitorial bid proposal does that work for you, laying out pricing, plan, and proof in the order a decision-maker reads them. ProTeams, for one, offers a template built around these exact sections, so a small cleaning business can present like a much larger company without hiring a bid writer.

A strong commercial cleaning proposal states scope and price plainly, so there are no surprises later. It answers the risk questions before they're asked, with references. Additionally, it looks professional, because a clean, organized document signals how you will treat the building itself.

What Do Clients Looking for Cleaning Services Value More Than Price?

If price isn't the only deciding factor, you may be wondering what else buyers are looking for. For most private buyers, it comes down to the following factors.

References and a Track Record

Cleaning business references and a good track record matter a lot. Your commercial client will have to hand you keys, alarm codes, and after-hours access to their space, so trust decides the deal.

Strong cleaning business references prove more than competence. It can help demonstrate that you show up, communicate, and fix problems when they arise. Having a few reachable references in the same industry or building type will give you an upper hand.

A Proper Janitorial Staffing Plan Wins Trust

Staffing is where cleaning contracts usually break. Reports published on NueCareer show that there are 321,800 job openings a year for janitors and building cleaners. Most of these openings replace people who leave, which shows how much churn the industry runs on.

Buyers sense it and fear dealing with the mess of replacing janitors. Your commercial cleaning proposal should have a clear janitorial staffing plan. It shows a client their service won't collapse the first time someone quits.

A Transition Plan

Switching cleaning companies scares buyers, because a botched handover means missed nights and complaints landing on their desk. A written cleaning contract transition plan removes that fear. Lay out the first 30 days and explain:

How you'll stage supplies

How you'll train staff on that specific building

How you'll confirm the schedule before the old vendor leaves

How you'll check quality early and who the client calls with a problem

When you show exactly how the switch will go smoothly, you turn the buyer's biggest objection into a reason to choose you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Say When a Client Mentions a Competitor Bid Lower?

Don't panic or immediately drop your price. Ask what the other bid includes, then calmly walk through what yours covers that theirs may not, such as backup staffing, insurance, and supervision. Reframe the conversation around value rather than cost to get an upper hand.

Should a Small Cleaning Company Ever Walk Away from a Bid?

Yes. If a prospect treats price as the only factor, pushes for terms below your real costs, chasing that contract can cost more than losing it. Winning unprofitable work may make you go under.

How Important Are Insurance and Bonding in a Bid?

They are very important. Proof of liability insurance and bonding is often a baseline requirement for commercial cleaning contracts, and showing it upfront removes a major objection. For many buyers, an uninsured low bid is disqualified before price even enters the conversation.

How Long Does It Take to Win Commercial Cleaning Contracts?

Usually longer than new owners expect. Larger accounts can take weeks or months of follow-up, site walks, and relationship-building. As a result, treat bidding as a pipeline, not a lottery.

Win Contracts on Value, Not the Lowest Bid

You don't have to be the lowest bidder to win the work. Winning commercial cleaning work is about lowering the buyer's risk with solid references, a dependable staffing plan, a smooth transition, and a proposal that makes all of it obvious at a glance. Nail those, and you compete on trust and reliability.

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