Legal documents and photographic or video evidence can make or break a car accident case because they serve as its factual foundation. Without them, it wouldn't be possible to establish who's at fault, illustrate the severity of one's injuries, or prove the incident's financial toll.

Demonstrating all those elements of a car accident case is critical for victims, as many crashes result in financially devastating property damage and physical and mental injuries.

As the latest data from the National Safety Council (NSC) shows, the average economic cost of a disabling injury in 2024 was $174,000, while it was $45,000 for an evident injury. Even cases that only involved property damage resulted in an average cost of $6,600 per vehicle.

What Is a Legal Document?

The term "legal documents" refers to any formal, official written or digital instrument that can establish, define, enforce, or modify legal rights and obligations. The person who drafts (writes or creates) them structures the documents in a way that can be binding or recognizable in a court of law.

In car accident cases, legal documents can be any official paperwork that records the facts surrounding the crash. They can establish one or more of the following details:

The people involved in the incident

The person or party liable (at fault) for the crash

The specific injuries and property damage the involved parties sustained

The extent of the injuries and property damage

What Are Examples of Legal Documents?

One of the most common examples of legal documents used in a car accident case is a police-issued car crash report. Law enforcement officers who respond to the incident compile these reports.

The police write millions of these reports each year. As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports, six to seven million police-reported crashes occur annually.

Another example of a legal document is an auto insurance contract or policy. It outlines the insured person's coverage limits and deductibles, confirming whether the policy protects them against financial liabilities.

Medical records also play a crucial role in documenting car accident cases. They establish direct medical links between the injuries sustained and the motor vehicle collision.

How Can Legal Documents and Evidence Make or Break Car Accident Cases?

As the backbone of any car accident case, legal documents and evidence can "make" an insurance claim or lawsuit by proving who's at fault and that the liable party must compensate the injured party. Conversely, a lack of a concrete paper trail and proof can "break" the case by getting it dismissed.

Building the Case's Foundation and Establishing Fault

Legal documents and photographic/videographic evidence can provide an official, objective, and factual account of the incident. Police reports, for instance, detail invaluable incident data, such as:

The time it happened

Where it happened

The conditions at the scene, including the weather, vehicle damage, and the state of the road

Statements from the involved parties

Witness testimonies

Photographic and videographic evidence can corroborate the police's and the involved parties' statements. Examples include dashcam footage and CCTV recordings (from traffic monitoring cameras and private residential or commercial security systems).

Without these documents and evidence, the case could become a "he said, she said" situation. Insurance companies can use it as a way to shift the blame to the other party and avoid paying out a car accident settlement.

Just as crucial to note is that some types of evidence require subpoenas, another type of legal document. Lawyers need them to gather evidence and obtain information to build their case, as noted by this page discussing ServeIndex subpoena domestication services.

Illustrating Injury Severity

Another way that legal documents and photo/video evidence can "make" a case is by illustrating the severity of the car accident injuries that an individual has sustained. Medical records, for instance, play the following critical roles:

Provide irrefutable proof establishing the specific nature of the injuries

Establish the direct connection between the crash and the injuries

Document a patient's ongoing recovery

Demonstrate the patient's short- and long-term health outcomes and outlook

In car accident cases, medical records can have a significant impact not just on the claimant's ability to secure compensation, but also on the amount they can get.

Proving the Incident's Financial Consequences

Legal documents and photo/video proof can make a car accident case by substantiating a claimant's or plaintiff's financial losses. Examples include:

Medical records

Hospital bills

Receipts for out-of-pocket therapy, treatment, or medication expenses

Personal injury journals (e.g., detailed written or video logs of pain levels, mobility limitations, and physical, mental, or cognitive restrictions caused by the car crash injuries)

Pay stubs to calculate wage losses

Property damage repair estimates

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Still Need Legal Documents Even if You're Not Filing a Car Accident Lawsuit?

Yes. Many types of legal documents are not just necessary for pursuing someone in court through a lawsuit but also for filing a standard car accident insurance claim.

You'll need the official car crash report created by the responding police officers, for instance. You must also prepare your valid auto insurance policy. Filing an insurance claim, whether against your own policy or as a third party, also requires medical documentation and proof of financial losses.

How Can You Safeguard Legal Documents During Case Proceedings?

Since legal documents and photographic/videographic evidence form the foundation of any car accident case, claimants or plaintiffs must protect and preserve them by keeping them in safe, secure storage.

Store physical documents (e.g., paperwork and photographs) flat in acid-free, lignin-free archival folders or plastic sleeves before placing them in a fireproof and waterproof file safe. Secure the safe in an area away from direct sunlight.

You should also create digitized copies of physical documents. Scan car crash reports, medical records, receipts, and repair estimates.

Create and store at least one copy on your computer, another on an external hard drive, and a third in a cloud storage service like iCloud or Google Drive.

Safeguard Legal Documents to "Make" Your Case

Without legal documents and evidence like police reports, medical records, and subpoenas, car crash claimants or plaintiffs face a significant disadvantage. Gathering and safeguarding them must therefore be a top priority of those pursuing the compensation they deserve.

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