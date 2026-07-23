Medical debt is a major problem for many United States citizens, notably for those who have suffered a major accident. Some of the struggles that accident victims go through relating to medical debt include limited income, more expensive care needs, and the high up-front cost of many medical insurance plans.

It is difficult to measure the true medical debt impact in the U.S. The Lown Institute reports that the exact percentage of medical debt-holders in America ranges from 8% to 41%. Another startling statistic is that the majority of those with medical debt actually have insurance, highlighting the lack of proper coverage for many Americans.

What Really Happens If You Don't Pay Medical Bills?

The exact process for debt collection depends on the medical agency or hospital doing the billing, and whether the patient is eligible for medical debt assistance programs.

Most healthcare providers wait 60 to 90 days before sending the debt to collections. In that time, they may contact the patient and make them aware of the debt, as well as offer payment plans to those who may qualify.

After your medical bill goes to collections, the hospital has little to no control over what happens to it, since it has technically been sold to a third party. Additionally, medical bills over $500 can impact your credit score.

As a last resort, the collections agency could request wage garnishments by filing a lawsuit. This is very common for large medical bills or debts that go for a long time without any payment activity.

Is It Worth It to Pay Off Medical Debt?

Most of the time, yes, although it depends on how much debt you have and whether it is feasible to pay it off. Always take advantage of assistance programs when you qualify to reduce your interest burden and receive help from the hospital.

Paying off your medical debt may also have a positive effect on your credit report. However, it is important not to transfer medical debt to a high-interest credit card, as this can lead to even more debt and fewer consumer protections.

Accident Victim Financial Struggles and U.S. Healthcare Costs

Medical bills are often one of the primary concerns of accident victims. There are several reasons why medical debt is particularly difficult if you have suffered a major accident or injury in the United States.

Limited To No Income

An accident often leaves victims without income for weeks or even months at a time during recovery. Paid time off and sick leave from work can help, and short-term disability often provides a portion of their paycheck, but it isn't enough to bridge the gap.

Expensive Caregiving Needs

On top of medical debt from extensive hospital stays or complex procedures, accident victims may require additional care following their injury. If you are the victim of a car crash in South Carolina, this guide to car accident medical payments can help you understand what you pay and what the other party covers regarding medical bills and treatment.

Paying Insurance Deductibles or Out-of-Pocket Maximums

Even if you eventually receive reimbursement for your medical bills, you are still responsible for paying for initial costs. Many American health insurance plans come with high deductibles, which is the amount you need to pay before your coverage kicks in, as well as high out-of-pocket maximums, or the amount that you pay total in a year before everything else is covered.

Dealing With Legal Issues

Working with an attorney often yields positive results, especially if you think that you have a winning case. However, paying those bills up front can put you in the red.

Additional High-Interest Debt

Accident victims frequently have to take on more debt to cover personal expenses and other bills while they aren't working. As a result, they may need to utilize personal loans or credit cards more, which can compound their existing debt.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which State Has the Highest Medical Debt?

A report by the Kaplan Group explains that South Dakota and Alabama are the two states with the highest medical debt, with 17.7% and 12.7% of their respective populations holding some form of medical debt.

In general, the southern and Midwest regions of the United States tend to carry more medical debt than the West Coast and northeast parts of the country.

Some states, such as Texas, have higher rates of both medical debt and medical delinquency. Texas, for example, has a lower proportion of the population with medical debt than other states, but its delinquency rate indicates that those who do hold debt face significant financial burdens.

Should I Worry About Medical Bills in Collections?

Yes. Once a medical bill is sent to collections, you often have less control over how you pay the debt. Make sure to discuss the details of the debt with the collections agency, and figure out whether or not it will go on your credit report and end up affecting your credit score.

You may also be able to negotiate with the collections agency for a lower rate or a smaller monthly payment. However, once your debt leaves the hospital, it is more difficult to take advantage of programs that help your debt.

What Is the Lowest Amount That You Can Pay on a Hospital Bill?

There isn't a set minimum amount that an individual can pay on a hospital bill. Once you receive the bill in the mail, call or contact the hospital and ask about payment programs. If you are low income, you may be eligible to have some or all of your debt forgiven.

Ask for an itemized medical bill as well. Then, set up a payment plan with the hospital. They will often determine your monthly payment based on factors such as the size of your bill and your monthly income.

Learn More About Managing Medical Expenses

Medical debt is a stressful burden, so accident victims need to understand how they can best navigate the landscape once they find themselves in a financial hole. Use this guide if you ever find yourself in a similar situation.

Would you like more information about developments in the medical insurance landscape? Take a look around our site for the latest updates.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.