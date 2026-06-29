Sometimes medical bills can push you toward bankruptcy. Experiencing medical debt bankruptcy isn't because you're a poor money manager. It is just the price of getting sick.

A KFF survey found that 41% of adults deal with some form of health care debt. This debt is often in payment plans, on credit cards, or owed to family and friends.

The numbers don't mean that we're a nation of reckless spenders. It is only proof that the cost of care has outstripped what ordinary people can afford. Getting a single diagnosis can undo years of disciplined budgeting, because illness never looks at your bank balance before it arrives.

Is Medical Debt Bankruptcy Really More Common Than Overspending?

Yes, medical debt bankruptcy is a lot more popular than overspending. Many people go bankrupt because they are sick and have to handle costly medical bills.

As per reports on Cornell ILR School, over 66.5% of people who file for bankruptcy blame medical problems. Sometimes the debt may be too high because you don't rightfully owe all of it. You may be a victim of unlawful billing and collection tactics, such as:

Inflated or fake charges: Billing for care you never got

Billing for care you never got Charging over the legal limit: Collecting more than federal or state caps allow

Collecting more than federal or state caps allow Unverified bills: Demanding payment without the records to prove you actually owe it

Demanding payment without the records to prove you actually owe it Hiding your right to dispute: Treating a contested bill as if it were already final and settled

Treating a contested bill as if it were already final and settled Double-billing: Trying to bill you for an expense that was already paid by you or your insurer

Unfortunately, a big share of your medical debt rests on charges you can't control. These unlawful tactics show that the personal bankruptcy tied to medical bills points to a broken system, not because you're a careless borrower.

What Are Your Options for Dealing With Medical Debt Before Filing for Bankruptcy?

If you have medical debt, you have many options before you file for bankruptcy. You can contact Hart Consumer Law to review your situation and find out which option is ideal for you. Here are some options you have:

Check and Challenge the Bill

Errors are common in medical billing. If you doubt your bill, start by requesting an itemized bill and disputing any errors. When you get a charge that can be reduced or corrected, it can lower your balance before you ever pay a cent.

Ask for Help Paying

Many hospitals are required to offer charity care or financial-assistance programs. If you're in need, always apply. You can also negotiate a lower balance or an interest-free payment plan. Additionally, try to look for help from medical debt relief programs and nonprofit credit counseling.

Debt Consolidation

If your debt has gone to collections and you owe other medical debt, try debt consolidation. This process helps to lower your interest. It also ensures you only have one payment.

How Does Filing Bankruptcy for Medical Debt Work?

Filing is a legal process with clear steps. Knowing how you can go about it can reduce your fears. Here is how the bankruptcy filing process looks:

Step 1: Complete Credit Counseling

Before you can file, you must take a credit counseling course from a government-approved provider. It is usually short and inexpensive. Also, the agency can't turn you away if you genuinely can't afford the fee.

Step 2: Decide How to File

You can file with a bankruptcy lawyer or on your own. If cost worries you, the American Bar Association can connect you with affordable help.

Step 3: File Your Petition

The case starts when you file a petition with a federal bankruptcy court. You can file alone or jointly with a spouse.

Step 4: Choose the Right Chapter for Bankruptcy

You can either use Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Chapter 7 bankruptcy will allow you to liquidate non-exempt property to clear qualifying medical debts.

It'll cost you about $338 to file. However, you must pass a means test, meaning your income sits below your state's median.

Chapter 13 sets up a three- to five-year court-ordered repayment plan. It'll cost you nearly $313 to file. If you have a steady income and can pay over time, this is the right fit for you.

Step 5: Finish Debtor Education

After filing, you must complete a debtor education course before the court will discharge your debts. Once everything is complete, you can have a fresh start.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can Medical Debt Lead to Consumer Bankruptcy?

As a way to overcome financial hardship, you can file for consumer bankruptcy because of medical debt. Here is how your medical expenses can make you bankrupt:

A serious diagnosis, accident, or surgery leads to mounting expenses

The sickness forces you to leave work, cutting your income

Your unpaid bills get turned into high-interest credit cards

Your insurance covers less than expected, leaving deductibles, copays, and out-of-network charges

If your illness makes you lose your income, it causes you more trouble. This situation makes your money flow out while less comes in. As a result, it may force you to start the bankruptcy filing process.

Can Medical Debt Be Wiped Out in Bankruptcy?

Yes, they can wipe out medical debt if you file for bankruptcy. This process can happen because medical debt is part of unsecured debt, like credit card debt.

Unlike a mortgage, you can't secure medical debt with collateral. When you file for bankruptcy, the unsecured debts are often dischargeable.

Does Unpaid Medical Debt Hurt Your Credit Score?

Yes, unpaid medical debt can hurt your credit score if it goes to a collection agency. Larger unpaid balances often go to the agency and negatively impact you.

However, there are strict grace periods and protections in place. Most major credit bureaus have stopped reporting paid medical collections. They also leave smaller medical balances off your report completely.

Protect Yourself With Medical Debt Bankruptcy

Courts are getting many cases of people filing for medical debt bankruptcy. This situation isn't happening because consumers are careless, but it's because of the disease and the systems. Subscribe to our newsletter to get more financial literacy tips.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.