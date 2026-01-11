In the past, technology might have been a support function, but that's no longer the case. Without a proper IT strategy that's updated regularly, a business cannot survive. Some of the ways in which your outdated IT strategy is costing you are through reduced productivity and rising employee frustrations.

An IT strategy upgrade is well worth the investment. No wonder, an estimated 90% of organizations, according to a McKinsey & Company 2024 survey, are undergoing a digital transformation. Are you going to be left behind by your competition due to an outdated IT strategy, or are you going to avoid this mishap in your business?

There's no question that digital transformation is something every business has to focus on in the upcoming years if they want to stay relevant in their customers' eyes and profitable.

Hidden Costs Add Up Over Time

You might imagine that by not spending money on your IT systems, you are saving money. That is one of the most common misconceptions among business owners.

The cost of outdated IT far outweighs any money you might spend on it. That is, you are probably wasting so much money in hidden ways on an outdated IT strategy, it's probably bleeding you dry without you even realizing it.

That's why you need to take a step back and start looking clearly at improving your IT strategy.

In reality, outdated hardware and software often require frequent maintenance, custom fixes, and workarounds that consume both time and money. Aging systems are more prone to breakdowns, leading to unplanned downtime that disrupts operations and frustrates employees and customers alike.

Reduced Productivity and Employee Frustration

This is a big one that you are not considering. Your employees are probably spending hundreds of extra hours either fixing mistakes made due to poor IT strategy or setting up strategies and workarounds to make sure the work still gets done in the proper amount of time. All of this causes a loss in productivity, which is absolutely unnecessary.

Also, you don't want to put this additional burden on your employees when they are already busy with other, more important tasks, like customer service or marketing. If you don't want your employees leaving in droves because they are frustrated with your outdated IT strategy, then stop what you are doing right now and work on improving IT strategy efficiency.

Increased Cybersecurity Risks

Unfortunately, no matter what you do, the cybersecurity risk for businesses is growing all the time. VikingCloud reports that cybercrime is predicted to cost the world $15.63 trillion USD by 2029. Every business is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to stay ahead of the curve when hackers are beating down their doors.

If you have an outdated IT system or strategy, you are not safe from hackers gaining access to all your customers' data and more. You are leaving yourself very vulnerable to every hacker out there when you don't necessarily have to.

Limited Scalability and Growth Barriers

Every business wants to grow and keep growing to ever-increasing profitability and customer base. But if your modern IT approaches aren't keeping up with the almost monthly changes in the world, then you are going to find it difficult to grow as a business. It restricts your growth in the worst sense of the word.

Adding new users, integrating modern applications, or expanding to new locations can become complex and costly. This lack of scalability can slow expansion, delay new initiatives, and limit your ability to respond to market opportunities.

Managed IT support services can assist in figuring out a strategy that's updated and that fits your growth and profit goals.

Poor Customer Experience

No customer wants to deal with a business that has an IT structure that's outdated and falling apart. Customers fear losing their data to hackers as well, so they want companies to do what they can to protect their data.

Also, a customer wants to have an online purchase experience that's seamless and fully encrypted. They want to go in and out, without having the website glitch on them, or their cart disappearing on them.

Stop wasting your customers' time when they are dealing with your IT systems. Make sure you upgrade them and build long-term customer loyalty in this manner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Better to Update Your IT Strategy Without Outside Support?

This is another way organizations try to save money when they are updating their IT strategy. They try to do it all themselves. That's another mistake.

The world of technology, cybersecurity, website SEO, and more is constantly upgrading and changing. There's no way that you would be able to keep up with all that as a business when you spend a few hours a month learning about it.

Having a dedicated IT person on staff helps, but having access to dozens of brilliant IT minds in a managed support services team is much better.

Are IT Support Services Affordable?

The amount of money you save in removing hidden costs, increasing productivity, reducing employee frustration, reducing/removing cybersecurity risks, and more, is well worth the cost of managed IT support services. That's why you have to think of it as an investment in your business and future growth.

Just like you have to invest in your staff by spending money on the best talent, the same thing applies to your IT infrastructure and systems. Don't settle for the cheapest systems or strategies out there. They are not going to bear the fruit you wish for.

IT Strategy Needs to Be Updated Regularly to Be Effective

An outdated IT strategy may feel familiar and comfortable, but its hidden costs can quietly erode your company's competitiveness. By recognizing the risks and inefficiencies of legacy systems, businesses can take proactive steps toward modernization.

If you wish to get more competitive and scale better, then it's time to avoid the cost of outdated IT and modernize your IT strategies.

Did you enjoy this article on IT strategy? Please check out related articles on business and the many facets of managing a business in the modern era.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.