Instead of using standard Google searches, users now prefer asking ChatGPT for recommendations because it delivers precise, straightforward answers. Users no longer have to go through sponsored results and ads to get a response. This convenience is changing who gets found and how users find products, restaurants, and even medical practitioners.

These changes are quantifiable. According to the June 2025 Pew Research Center survey, over 34% of American adults have used ChatGPT, roughly double the share from 2023. This number has jumped to 58% among adults under 30.

Most Americans are adopting this habit. Chatbots are being asked which mechanics can be relied on, and the answer comes with an assurance of whether the information is correct or incorrect.

Search engines are not being completely eliminated; it's just that people are discovering products differently.

Why Are People Asking ChatGPT Instead of Searching Google?

It comes down to simplicity and speed. Ask ChatGPT a question, and you get an answer: no sponsored results, pop-ups, or cookie banners. Gartner saw this coming: its February 2024 forecast predicted search engine volume would drop 25% by 2026 as users shifted to AI chatbots and virtual agents.

Several habits are driving the migration from Google searches to ChatGPT:

Conversational follow-ups that refine an answer without retyping

Direct recommendations instead of pages of options to compare

Summaries that pull from dozens of sources at once

Answers shaped to the exact question asked

Altogether, these clauses eliminate an otherwise unnecessary step Google searches still necessitate.

How Accurate Are AI Recommendations?

One weak point that AI Chatbots experience is accuracy. Researchers believe that when AI produces a review or invents facts, it is called AI hallucination. This fictitious answer normally sounds just as confident as the actual one.

The degree of this issue is properly documented. A March 2025 study from Columbia Journalism Review's Tow Center tested eight AI search tools and found they gave incorrect answers to more than 60% of test queries. Premium AI provides wrong answers with even more confidence than the free version.

Unlike Google searches that provide a list of sources next to every link, chatbots rarely show their work. This makes it harder for users to know where the claim came from.

What Does the Shift Mean for Local Businesses?

Google search rankings and AI answers are both competing for visibility. AI brand visibility relies on what the model has learned, and that knowledge may be unfinished or years out of date.

Chatbots assemble their answers from scattered pieces of the web:

Online directories and review platforms

News articles and press mentions

Social profiles and community forums

Structured data on the company website

Any errors in these sources also appear in the AI recommendation. Since chatbots repeat the information they find, the accuracy of business listings matters more than ever.

Platforms such as the GetNextNet tool now track how AI models describe a company and flag inaccuracies. They measure visibility across chatbots the way rank trackers once measured Google positions. Routine brand monitoring gives the user a clearer picture of what machines say about them.

How Can Businesses Manage Their AI Reputation?

AI reputation management starts with a simple audit. Ask different chatbots actual questions, then write down what comes up. The recommendations that come up reveal the sources the model trusts and where the records are wrong.

From there, a few steady habits keep the picture clean:

Correct wrong details on every major directory and listing

Publish clear, factual content that models can cite

Respond to reviews so public sentiment stays balanced

Recheck AI answers each quarter, since models update often

These steps add up over time. Small enterprises are benefiting the most because they control most pages an AI model reads about them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will ChatGPT Fully Replace Google Search?

Not in the near term. Google still handles billions of queries a day and has added its own AI Overviews to keep users on the results page. The realistic outcome is a split, with quick recommendations moving to chatbots while deep research and shopping comparisons stay on search engines.

Why Do Chatbots Invent Information?

Language models predict the next likely word rather than look up verified facts. When their training data is thin on a topic, they fill the gaps with plausible-sounding text. That design makes occasional fabrication a built-in risk rather than a rare glitch.

How Often Should a Business Check Its AI Presence?

Quarterly checks are a practical baseline because major models push updates several times a year. Businesses in fast-moving industries, such as restaurants or healthcare, benefit from monthly reviews. Each check takes only minutes and can catch an error before customers ever see it.

Is Optimizing for AI Chatbots Different From Regular SEO?

They overlap but aren't identical. SEO targets rankings on a results page, while AI optimization targets being named inside a generated answer. Both reward clear site structure and accurate listings, but chatbots lean heavily on third-party mentions, reviews, and consistent facts across the wider web.

Can a Business Correct What ChatGPT Says About It?

There is no direct edit button, but corrections flow upstream. Fixing directory listings, updating the company website, and earning accurate press coverage all shape what future model updates learn. Some platforms also let users submit feedback that flags false claims for review.

Do AI Recommendations Favor Large Brands?

Bigger companies often appear more frequently because they generate more web content for models to learn from. Small businesses can still compete by keeping listings accurate and earning local coverage. Consistent, factual information carries more weight with a model than an advertising budget.

Where Asking ChatGPT Goes From Here

Since many users are asking ChatGPT for recommendations, it continues to grow. Businesses that thrive in this environment treat AI answers as a public storefront, checking them as carefully as Google listings.

Consumers, meanwhile, should verify any AI recommendation before acting on it, especially for health, legal, or financial decisions. The technology is impressive, but a confident answer is not always correct. Sign up for our newsletter to get local headlines delivered straight to your inbox.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.