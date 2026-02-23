DIY used to be a buzzword, but now more and more homeowners are hiring certified decking contractors because the quality of the craftsmanship is undeniable. In addition to removing the risks of doing the job yourself, hiring a professional also saves time and gives you far more options for the project.

Around 66% of Americans were homeowners as of 2023, according to information provided by Consumer Affairs. Since homes are one of life's biggest assets, it pays off in the long term to invest in that asset now. Not only do decks increase home value, but they also make it easier to enjoy an outside atmosphere comfortably.

Everything starts with professional decking expertise.

Why Is Hiring a Deck Contractor Better Than DIY?

Some people are under the impression that they can save money if they do it themselves. The phrase "you get what you pay for" certainly applies to this situation. Whether you have some experience with deck building or none at all, the results of the project will never live up to your vision if you go it alone.

Even with a DIY approach, you'll need to invest in the tools, materials, and more. If you make a mistake, then you'll have to buy even more materials. Let's not forget that time is money, too.

Doing it yourself could take many weeks or even months, whereas Deck Builders in Cincinnati can create an efficient timeline that allows you to use your new deck as soon as possible.

Since professional deck-building services can save both time and money, it's becoming a staple of home improvement. Not only will you avoid costly mistakes, but you can also ensure the deck is built to code. The last thing you'd want to do is risk the safety of your friends, family members, and other visitors by building a structurally unsound deck.

Deck construction professionals know all about the following factors:

Proper structural framing

Precise load calculations

Effective attachment methods

Local building codes

Relevant permit processes

If even one of these factors is off, it can prove disastrous because the whole deck could collapse.

There's also the matter of customization. Deck professionals are great at hearing people's visions and suggesting the best possible way to accomplish them. They can also talk you through homeowner decking trends so that you can be sure of what you want.

Other Benefits to Consider

Don't forget that many professionals offer warranties and other assurances. Even if something does go wrong at some point, you can relax knowing that you have a warranty to fall back on.

When it comes to the final product, everything's in the details. Professionals use the highest quality wood so that you don't have to worry about unsightly imperfections. They also know how important finishes are, so your deck will look like something out of a beautiful magazine.

Simply put, a quality decking installation is priceless.

What Are the Most Common DIY Challenges Homeowners Face?

While taking on a project yourself may seem fun and sensible at first, the reality of the situation can hit hard. For instance, aligning every single plank perfectly can be difficult, and one mistake can lead to uneven footing. A problem like this can make it uncomfortable to even stand on the deck, and it also increases the likelihood of someone tripping or falling.

The foundation itself can seem fine at first. However, bit by bit, it can start to shift and sag, leading to long-term instability.

How familiar are you with affixing ledger boards? If the attachment isn't sound, then it can cause water intrusion or even a full-on collapse of the deck.

There's also the matter of water flow that few people realize is an issue until it's too late. If you don't plan for a reliable flow of water, then you can expect the following issues:

Standing water

Wood rot

Early material failure

Once this happens, it causes a domino effect that's difficult and expensive to stop.

The space between the boards is yet another factor that often goes unnoticed. The airflow is as crucial as the water flow. Without it, you can expect warpage, surface damage, expansion problems, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does It Take a Professional to Build a Deck?

You'll be glad to know that a professional deck can be built in a few weeks or less. Of course, the exact timeframe will depend on the size and shape of the deck, the materials used, and other factors. Still, you can bet that the project's quality will be higher than DIY while also taking far less time.

Do I Always Need a Permit Before Getting a Deck?

Whether or not you'll need a permit depends on the municipality in which you live. However, in most cases, a permit is necessary.

The good news is that a professional should be well-versed in the permit process and can tell you everything you need to know. If you try to do it yourself and avoid a permit, then you can end up facing heavy fines later on.

What Should I Look for in a Professional Deck Builder?

Deck builders should have years of experience that you can rely on. They should also have a portfolio of past work for you to take a closer look at.

When in doubt, ask for references so that you can follow up with past customers and ask questions about their experiences with the company. All professionals should have proper insurance and certifications, and should offer clearly written estimates.

Decking Contractors Are Here to Save the Day

By working with decking contractors, you can guarantee that the job will be done both beautifully and safely. The sooner you get it done right, the sooner you can create fond memories with family members and friends.

