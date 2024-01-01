DIRECTV & U-Verse CUSTOMERS

DIRECTV IS TAKING AWAY MORE OF YOUR LOCAL TV CHANNELS WSOC-TV is the next station on DIRECTV’s list to be taken away from you. They are refusing to come to a new agreement to carry WSOC-TV, and there is not much time to stop them.



WHAT'S AT STAKE FOR YOU? You will lose access to the local news, weather, and traffic you depend on and the sports and entertainment programming you love. This includes your favorite shows such as WSOC-TV local news and weather, Good Morning America, The Bachelor, NBA Basketball, The View, 20/20, Shark Tank, America's Funniest Home Videos and more!

ACT NOW! Call DIRECTV now at 1-800-531-5000 and demand they keep WSOC-TV on your lineup. You can also drop DIRECTV and switch to one of the many providers that carry WSOC-TV. WSOC-TV is also available free over the air with a digital antenna.

• Spectrum: 1-855-860-9068 or

• Fubo TV: https://fubto.tv/ • Hulu: https://www.hulu.com/live-news

• YouTube TV: https://tv.youtube.com/



