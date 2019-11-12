'Sonic The Hedgehog' trailer redone, Sonic has new look

"Sonic The Hedgehog" has a new trailer and a whole new look that resembles the Sonic that gamers learned to love.
After backlash at the character's design lit up the internet when the original trailer was released in May, director Jeff Fowler went back to the drawing board to redesign the title character, the BBC reported.
Now Sonic is sporting larger eyes and smaller teeth.
Sonic The Hedgehog is speeding to theatres for a big screen adventure for the whole family! Watch the new @SonicMovie trailer now, and #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/UUo9ctMbte— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) November 12, 2019
Fans seem to be accepting the redesign, the BBC reported.
THANK YOU. THE IMPROVEMENT YASSS (left prior, right is today's poster). #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/DDmSQISmUw— Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) November 12, 2019
Sonic has changed A LOT since we last saw him. 🤯 #SonicMovie— Dead Horse Media 🎬 (@DeadHorseMedia) November 12, 2019
(Source: @Nibellion) pic.twitter.com/qy8NCjVQnM
After month of hard work, they really nailed Sonic's design this time. The new design is cute, faithful and still very expressional.— Nirbion (@Nirbion) November 12, 2019
This should have been the design from the get-go. Very happy the producers listened and teh CGI staff made such a gread effort with the redesign pic.twitter.com/4AC3bC2rIP
"Sonic The Hedgehog" hits theaters on Feb. 14.
