  • 'Sonic The Hedgehog' trailer redone, Sonic has new look

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    "Sonic The Hedgehog" has a new trailer and a whole new look that resembles the Sonic that gamers learned to love.

    After backlash at the character's design lit up the internet when the original trailer was released in May, director Jeff Fowler went back to the drawing board to redesign the title character, the BBC reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Now Sonic is sporting larger eyes and smaller teeth.

    Fans seem to be accepting the redesign, the BBC reported.

    "Sonic The Hedgehog" hits theaters on Feb. 14.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories