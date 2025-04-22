The 2025 Latin Grammys will return to Las Vegas for the 15th time

NEW YORK — (AP) — The 2025 Latin Grammys are headed back to Las Vegas.

The 26th annual award show will take place on Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It marks the 15th time the show has taken place in Sin City.

The three-hour telecast will be broadcast live on Univision. Nominations will be announced on Sept. 17.

Last year's ceremony was held at the Kaseya Center in Miami — the heart of Latin culture in the U.S., where the Latin Recording Academy is headquartered.

Gabriel Abaroa Jr., the Latin Recording Academy's former president and CEO (2003-2021) and current president emeritus told The Associated Press in 2024 that the idea is "to keep the Latin Grammys traveling, because it shows the nature of our music."

The inaugural Latin Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles in 2000, followed by shows in Miami, New York City, Houston, Seville, Spain and Las Vegas.

The 2023 Latin Grammys were held in Seville, Spain, the first and only time the show took place outside the U.S.

The move, facilitated by a nearly 19 million-euro deal between the government of Andalusia and the Latin Recording Academy, sparked some controversy, with some criticizing the Latin Grammys decision to hold the show in the very European country that colonized much of Latin America.

“In the next couple of years, you will see another international edition of the Latin Grammys,” Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy told AP last year.

In a statement partnering the 2025 announcement, Abud said, “We are proud to once again bring the passion and creativity of Latin music to Las Vegas. The city has welcomed the Latin Grammys over the years, and we look forward to another great Latin Grammy week celebrating Latin music and its creators.”

