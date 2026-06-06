Accessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the future

NEW YORK — When her favorite band took the stage, Kristin Shires was in the front row.

As the Misterwives started to play, the drums and saxophones blared from the trembling speakers. Shires soaked in the music — but on the way home, a different sound played in her ears.

“The half hour after the show my ears were like, ‘Are we okay?’” said Shires, a social media coordinator from Houston. “There was some ringing going on.”

Concerts offer that rare, visceral opportunity to hear your favorite song sung live — really really loud — and scream the lyrics alongside diehard fans. Quieting the music with a pair of earplugs might seem to undermine the whole point.

But experts say earplugs turn the volume down, not off. And more young people — Shires included — are embracing them, taking a simple step to protect their ears for many more concerts to come. To overcome concerns some might have about coming across as a killjoy, there are fashion-forward options with attached earrings and bling that blend the plugs more seamlessly with concert attire.

“People think that we are young and invincible, and that’s true to a certain extent,” said Asia Pon, an audiologist at Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California, who goes to concerts — and wears earplugs at them. “But repeated exposure over time can certainly accumulate and lead to permanent damage in the long run.”

Earplugs protect against long-term hearing damage

It takes a combination of loud noise and time to damage hearing, experts say. Starting at around 85 decibels — similar to city traffic — hearing can be damaged with prolonged, hourslong listening. The noise at concerts — from both the giant speakers and screaming fans — is often far above that level. The louder the noise, the less time it takes to hurt your ears.

The inner ear is filled with tiny, fragile hair cells that convert sound waves into electrical signals that are sent to the brain.

Pon said to think of the those cells like a field of grass. If trampled once, the blades bend over but eventually stand back up. “But if you keep walking across that same area again and again, eventually that grass doesn’t bounce back,” she said.

Permanently damaged hair cells can lead to longer-term problems like tinnitus and hearing loss.

Ringing happens when hair cells get temporarily stressed from loud noise. But, listen up: No ringing doesn't necessarily mean there's no damage.

Even a simple pair of earplugs can get the job done — if they fit

Many concert venues and festivals offer free earplugs at their guest services desk and there are several over-the-counter options at retail and drugstores.

When picking a pair of earplugs, look for a noise reduction rating, typically labeled NRR on packaging, between 15 and 30 decibels. That strikes a good balance between enjoying the music and protecting the ears.

If the plugs don't fit, they won't do their job — so make sure to find a snug pair. To insert foam earplugs, Pon said to straighten the ear canal by pulling the ear up and back. Roll the plug up and pinch it tight before inserting it as deep as it'll go. Then, hold the plug in place with your finger until you feel the plug expand.

After the plugs are in, look in the mirror and make sure there aren't large chunks sticking out. Play music or watch TV at home to see how it sounds.

If it's tough to find snug earplugs at the store, concertgoers can also see an audiologist and get fitted for a custom pair. While more expensive, these typically include filters that are adjustable based on the venue and are reusable. Foam plugs shouldn't be worn more than once.

Earplugs don't make concerts sound worse

When Shires wore her first pair of earplugs to see the alternative pop band Valley, she wasn't sure what to expect. It took a little adjusting to, but soon everything smoothed out and she could hear the music clearly with some of the crowd noise filtered.

“After the first few songs, it's like they weren't even there. I was just enjoying the show,” she said. Now, she keeps them in a case attached to her keys and has worn them to see many of her favorite artists including Hayley Williams and Taylor Swift. Many of her concert-going friends wear earplugs too, and she gets asked about them by the friends who don't wear them.

If your ears feel clogged or muffled or ringing persists in the days or weeks following a concert, consider seeing an audiologist to get a hearing test. Also see a doctor if you experience more severe symptoms like dizziness, pain or ear drainage.

A slight change to a concert's sound now can preserve hearing for the future. Audiologist Meaghan Reed with Massachusetts Eye and Ear often sees patients who tell her that music doesn’t sound as clear or natural as it used to.

“It might have a temporary impact of your enjoyment of the music right now, but it’s offset by saving your ability to hear music in the future,” Reed said.

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